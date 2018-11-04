US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he will meet North Korea number two in New York

By: | Published: November 4, 2018 11:15 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he will meet this week in New York with North Korea's number two, Kim Yong Chol, to resume denuclearization talks.

“We are very focused. We know with whom we are negotiating, we know what their positions (are) and President Trump has made his position very clear,” Pompeo said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he will meet this week in New York with North Korea’s number two, Kim Yong Chol, to resume denuclearization talks. Announcing the meeting on Fox News Sunday, Pompeo said it would be “a good opportunity to continue the denuclearization discussions” underway since US President Donald Trump’s historic summit in June with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo’s announcement follows a North Korean foreign ministry statement that the North will “seriously” consider reviving its nuclear weapons program unless US sanctions are lifted. But Pompeo dismissed the warning, saying, “I’m not worried about that.”

“We are very focused. We know with whom we are negotiating, we know what their positions (are) and President Trump has made his position very clear,” Pompeo said. He added there would be “no economic relief until we have achieved our ultimate objective.”

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

At their summit in Singapore in June, Trump and Kim signed a vaguely worded statement on denuclearization. But little progress has been made since then, with Washington pushing to maintain sanctions against the North until its “final, fully verified denuclearization,” and Pyongyang condemning US demands as “gangster-like.”

“The improvement of relations and sanctions are incompatible,” said the statement, released under the name of the director of the foreign ministry’s Institute for American Studies. “What remains to be done is the US corresponding reply,” it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he will meet North Korea number two in New York
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition