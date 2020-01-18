US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Qureshi discusses Iran, Afghanistan and bilateral issues

Earlier he addressed the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think-tank and reiterated Pakistan’s demand that US President Donald Trump should mediate to resolve the Kashmir issue.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday met visiting Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed bilateral issues, the situation in Iran and Afghanistan. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Pompeo and Qureshi spoke about the importance of US-Pakistan cooperation for the Afghan peace process. “Iran’s malign activities in the region” and bilateral economic ties were also discussed, he said.

Qureshi is on a two-day visit to Washington DC, as part of which he met Pompeo and is scheduled to meet US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. On Thursday, he met lawmakers at the US Capitol. Earlier he addressed the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think-tank and reiterated Pakistan’s demand that US President Donald Trump should mediate to resolve the Kashmir issue.