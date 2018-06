US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today asked Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa to take action against terrorist groups without any distinction.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today asked Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa to take action against terrorist groups without any distinction. Pompeo spoke with Bajwa over phone, his spokesperson said. “They discussed ways to advance US-Pakistani bilateral relations, the need for political reconciliation in Afghanistan, and the importance of targeting all militant and terrorist groups in South Asia without distinction,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.