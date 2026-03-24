US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to travel to France this week as Washington seeks to rally support from its Group of Seven (G7) partners amid escalating tensions linked to the Iran conflict and its impact on global energy markets.

ALSO READ Marco Rubio to meet G7 allies in France amid Iran crisis and rising oil prices

According to the State Department, Rubio will participate in a meeting of G7 foreign ministers near Versailles on Friday, where discussions are expected to centre on major geopolitical challenges, including the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

US Pushes Allies Amid Rising Global Concerns

The department said Rubio’s visit aims “to advance key US interests” and “discuss shared security concerns and opportunities for cooperation,” highlighting the urgency of aligning positions with key allies.

“Areas of focus will include the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in the Middle East, and threats across the world to peace and stability,” the department said in a statement released amid conflicting accounts over whether the US and Iran are talking about a resolution to the conflict.

The diplomatic effort comes at a time when uncertainty surrounds backchannel communications between Washington and Tehran. Donald Trump recently stated that discussions have taken place, though Iranian authorities have denied any such engagement.

G7 Allies Wary as Energy Crisis Deepens

The broader conflict has begun to weigh heavily on global markets, with oil prices surging following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for international energy shipments.

However, the US faces a challenging diplomatic environment. Several G7 nations—including United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan—have shown reluctance to back the US-Israeli military approach toward Iran, opting instead for cautious engagement.

Despite this, Washington continues to press its allies to support efforts to stabilise the region and restore shipping through the Hormuz corridor. Trump has openly criticised some partners for their lack of support, even as recent signals suggest a few nations may be willing to back measures aimed at reopening the vital route.

As diplomatic and military dynamics evolve, Rubio’s visit is seen as a key step in testing whether the US can build a unified front among its allies while navigating a rapidly intensifying geopolitical crisis.