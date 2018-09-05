US Secretary Mike Pompeo ropes in ex-Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad for reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

Former US ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has been roped in for the reconciliation efforts in war-torn Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. The former envoy to Afghanistan, Khalilzad, is well known in the region and is highly respected across communities and stakeholders in the country. He joining the State Department, beginning Tuesday, is expected to give a big boost to the reconciliation efforts in the country.

“Khalilzad is going to join the State Department team to assist us on the reconciliation effort, so he will come on and be the State Department’s lead person for that purpose,” Pompeo told reporters on his way to Pakistan. The US official from Pakistan would travel to India for the maiden 2+2 dialogue tomorrow. The task of Khalilzad is going to be working with top officials of the South and Central Asia Bureau of the State Department and focus on developing opportunities to get the Afghans and Taliban to come to a reconciliation, Pompeo said. “That will be his singular mission statement,” he said.