US says confident North Korean promises will be fulfilled, despite weapons test

The United States remains confident that promises made by President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their Singapore summit will be fulfilled, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Thursday, after North Korea said it successfully tested a new tactical weapon.
“We remain confident that the promises made by President Trump and Chairman Kim will be fulfilled,” the spokesman said in a statement.
