US pushes Pakistan for an effective campaign against terrorists

The Trump Administration in its meetings with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi this week talked about the suspension of security assistance since early this year and the importance that they place on them renewing an effective campaign against terrorists, the White House said.

Qureshi, met the National Security Advisor John Bolton and the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington on October 2. At a White House news conference, Bolton described the meetings as productive.

When asked if they talked about suspension of aid to Pakistan and the progress made by Islamabad in fight against terrorism, Bolton told reporters, “I discussed that with Foreign Minister Qureshi.”

“We had a very productive meeting. He had a very productive meeting,” he said. “We certainly talked about the suspension of security assistance and the importance that we placed on Pakistan renewing an effective campaign against terrorists,” Bolton said. They covered a wide range of other issues, as well, he said.

“But I think one of the things we wanted to stress, following up on Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pakistan just a few weeks ago was that we hope with a new government there, that we might be able to turn a page and move forward,” Bolton said.

These are important opening meetings, for the foreign minister in Washington he said. “I think he believed they were successful, and so we’re going to continue the discussion and see what conclusion we might be able to reach,” Bolton said.