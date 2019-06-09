US presidential race: Joe Biden leads among Iowa voters as candidates flock to state

Washington | Published: June 9, 2019 8:57:29 AM

The Iowa caucuses will take place on February 3.

Biden has the support of 24% of likely participants in the Iowa caucuses.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont led the field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in a poll of Iowa voters likely to participate in the first nominating contest, still almost eight months away.

Biden has the support of 24% of likely participants in the Iowa caucuses. He’s followed by Sanders at 16%. In March, before he formally entered the race, Biden had the support of 27% of likely caucus participants, while Sanders had 25%.

Next up were Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who garnered 15% and 14% respectively.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom/CNN Iowa poll, the third of the current election cycle, was released Saturday as 19 of the 23 declared Democratic candidates moved around the state looking for an edge. The hopefuls will address prospective voters Sunday at the state’s Democratic Party Hall of Fame fundraiser.

The Iowa caucuses will take place on February 3.

The poll of 600 likely 2020 Democratic caucus participants was conducted by Selzer & Co. from June 2-5. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

