US Presidential Elections: Massive blow to Donald Trump as Joe Biden wins battleground states of Wisconsin, Arizona

November 5, 2020 1:35 AM

Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

US Presidential Elections, US Presidential Elections 2020, US Presidential Elections latest, US Presidential Elections updates, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Donald Trump Jr, Bernie Sanders, Kanye West, White House, Twitter, Twitter trends, Wisconsin, ArizonaThe AP called Wisconsin for Joe Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisional ballots. (Reuters file photo)

The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday as Democratic challenger Joe Biden picked up a win in Wisconsin and Arizona while fighting President Donald Trump in other battleground states that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. Neither candidate cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins were tight in several other battleground states.

Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states. The AP called Wisconsin for Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisional ballots.

Trump’s campaign has requested a recount. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes; Biden leads by 0.624 percentage point out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.
The victory by Biden in Arizona was a huge blow to Trump’s chances for reelection. Arizona has backed a Democratic presidential candidate only once in the last 72 years. Biden’s campaign had focused on Arizona as part of its expanded battleground map through the Sun Belt, citing demographic changes, new residents and realignment away from Republicans among key suburban voters. Arizona is among the more than half a dozen states that will help determine which candidate gets the 270 electoral votes to capture the White House.

