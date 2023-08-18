US Presidential Elections: Elon Musk praises Indian-American lawmaker Vivek Ramaswamy, calls him very promising candidate

Elon Musk expressed his admiration for Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American lawmaker, who is vying against Donald Trump in the Republican primaries for the upcoming presidential elections. Today Musk tweeted his admiration for Ramaswamy where he lauded this Indian-American lawmaker as a “very promising candidate,” citing his recent interview with journalist Tucker Carlson. See the tweet below:

He is a very promising candidate https://t.co/bEQU8L21nd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023

Ramaswamy’s views on China

Ramaswamy has outlined a clear agenda for his campaign. He has identified China as the top threat to the United States and has proposed a policy of “total de-coupling” from Beijing if he assumes power. He aims to re-engage in trade in the Pacific region and establish trade partnerships with nations such as India, Japan and South Korea.

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Ramaswamy unequivocally labeled Xi Jinping as a dictator and China as the primary menace to the US. He emphasised his commitment to achieving economic independence from China as a priority and advocated for severing most business ties with the country. Ramaswamy explained his stance on the matter, asserting that short-term sacrifices could yield long-term gains and that a willingness to sacrifice might ultimately lead to a scenario where sacrifices are unnecessary.

Ramaswamy is of Indian heritage

Born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy is of Indian heritage, with his parents having migrated from Kerala. He joins Nikki Haley and Hirsh Vardhan Singh as the third Indian-American candidate to challenge former President Donald Trump in the January primaries. This Indian-American lawmaker is an alumnus of Harvard University and holds a law degree from Yale University.

Ramaswamy is known for his book “Woke, Inc: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” and has earned the moniker “the CEO of Anti-Woke Inc” from The New Yorker. He founded Roivant Sciences in 2014, achieving significant success in the biotech sector, including successful clinical trials and FDA-approved products. His accomplishments extend to other healthcare and technology ventures, and in 2022, he launched Strive Asset Management, a company focused on prioritizing excellence over politics in the American economy.

In his bid for the presidency, Ramaswamy stands as a formidable candidate with a robust background in entrepreneurship and a distinct vision for addressing China’s influence and steering US economic priorities.