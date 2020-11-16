  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Presidential Election Results: Donald Trump again refuses to acknowledge his defeat to Joe Biden

By: |
November 16, 2020 8:39 PM

"I won the Election!" Trump tweeted on Monday.

As Donald Trump (pictured) has refused to concede the election, the transition team of Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris says that the Trump administration is not cooperating with them in transition. 

President Donald Trump on Monday again refused to acknowledge his defeat by Democrat challenger Joe Biden and insisted that he “won” the November 3 presidential election.

The tweet was flagged by the social networking site, which said, “Official sources called this election differently”.

The tweet was not in the caps unlike earlier in the day wherein the same words were in caps.

“He won because the Election was Rigged,” the Republican president wrote on Twitter, repeating unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.

Last week, the mainstream media declared Biden as the winner of the presidential election after the 77-year-old former vice president crossed the mandatory 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College.

Trump, however, has refused to concede the election, asserting that he has won.

Trump, who has 232 electoral college votes, has challenged the election results in various states including Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona. He had demanded a recount in Wisconsin.

He has launched a slew of lawsuits in key states, but has not provided any evidence to back his claims of fraud.

All his lawsuits have so far been unsuccessful.

As Trump, 74, has refused to concede the election, the transition team of Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris says that the Trump administration is not cooperating with them in transition.

