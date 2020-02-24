Will Donald Trump win US elections 2020? Opinion poll predicts this before India visit

Job approval rating for Trump has come on the back of Americans becoming more positive about the state.

US Presidential Election 2020: With the US elections coming up in November this year, suspense in anticipation builds around with a question of whether Donald Trump will win and become the President for the second term. A survey ahead of US President’s India visit boosts Trump’s chances. According to a poll by Gallup, President Donald Trump’s approval was recorded at 49 per cent. The number has been the same in the last poll and was up five points from the poll taken in early January before Trump’s acquittal by the Senate for an impeachment trial.

In the poll conducted after January 29, polarisation was recorded in a way that rating for Republicans stood at 93 per cent while Democrats at 6 per cent. Moreover, 43 per cent independents approve of Trump, which according to the report, is the highest rating for Trump as of now.

This job approval rating for Trump has come on the back of Americans becoming more positive about the state. The survey revealed that the percentage of people who are satisfied with the US working and its current scenario has increased from 36 per cent to 41 per cent in late January this year. This has increased to 45 per cent in terms of national satisfaction this month.

The report highlighted that the Americans seem to be more positive than they have ever been in the decade. However, the polarization is still extreme within the United States. While the Republican ratings have increased, Democrats’ ratings have improved from earlier negative. Meanwhile, evaluations of both Republic and Democrats have been steady for the past few months.

As the national satisfaction and Trump job approval improve, it was found that 63 per cent of US adults believe that the economic condition in the state has been good while nine per cent think otherwise. The majority of Americans also believe that the economy is getting better instead of worse. Gallop, in its Economic Confidence Index, has rated the current economic scenario +41.

Meanwhile, Gallop suggested that Trump’s approval rating is likely to be higher due to Trump’s acquittal in the impeachment trial. Interestingly, Bill Clinton’s job approval ratings were also recorded high during his impeachment in 1998 and also during his acquittal in early 1999.