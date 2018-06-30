US President Donald Trump Trump pledges July 9 announcement on Supreme Court nominee

The president said he had identified a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation’s high court and he may interview as many as seven.

Powering forward with a decision that could reshape the Supreme Court for decades, President Donald Trump has said he will announce his choice to succeed retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9. He added that two women are among his top candidates for the job. The president, who spoke aboard Air Force One yesterday on the way to his golf club in New Jersey, said he had identified a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation’s high court and he may interview as many as seven. “It’s a great group of intellectual talent,” Trump said. Kennedy, a key swing vote on the court, announced Wednesday that he would retire this summer. Kennedy’s news that he’ll leave the court next month immediately activated a network of White House aides, congressional allies and outside advocates, all set for their second Supreme Court confirmation fight in two years.