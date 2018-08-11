US President Donald Trump to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook over dinner

​​​
United States President Donald Trump has announced that he will be dining with Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Saturday night.

August 11, 2018
United States President Donald Trump has announced that he will be dining with Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook on Saturday night. Taking to Twitter, President Trump said, “Had a very good phone call with @EmmanuelMacron, President of France. Discussed various subjects, in particular Security and Trade. Many other calls and conversations today. Looking forward to dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. He is investing big dollars in U.S.A,” President Trump tweeted. President Trump and Tim Cook last met in April this year when the Apple CEO visited the White House. According to The Hill, last week Tim Cook in a conference said that Apple was looking at whether Trump’s tariffs in a trade war with China would hit the company on the purchases it must make.

 

