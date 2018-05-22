​​​
  3. US President Donald Trump says there is no deal with China to lift ban on ZTE Corp

US President Donald Trump says there is no deal with China to lift ban on ZTE Corp

The ban has threatened the viability of ZTE, China's second-largest telecoms maker. Trump made the remarks to reporters ahead of a meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

By: | Washington | Published: May 22, 2018 10:31 PM
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there is no deal with China on ZTE Corp , as lawmakers from both parties worked to block him from easing penalties on the Chinese telecommunications company. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there is no deal with China on ZTE Corp , as lawmakers from both parties worked to block him from easing penalties on the Chinese telecommunications company. According to sources familiar with discussions on a possible deal, Washington would lift its ban on U.S. firms supplying ZTE in return for agricultural concessions from China. The ban has threatened the viability of ZTE, China’s second-largest telecoms maker. Trump made the remarks to reporters ahead of a meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top