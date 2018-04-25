US President Donald Trump hails North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as ‘honourable’

Speaking before an expanded meeting with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, Trump said that Kim “really has been very open and I think very honourable from everything we’re seeing.”

“We have been told directly that they would like to have the meeting as soon as possible. We think that’s a great thing for the world,” he said. However, Trump repeated that he was willing to walk away from the talks if they are not fruitful.

“Unlike past administrations, I will leave the table. But I think we have the chance to do something very special,” he said. “We’ll see where that will all go”. Positive momentum around the Korean Peninsula has been built up in recent months thanks to the diplomacy around the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and efforts toward denuclearising the peninsula.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet with Kim on April 27. Trump said his meeting with Kim could happen in May or early June.