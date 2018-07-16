US President Donald Trump hails ‘deeply productive’ talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump declared today that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as “open, direct and deeply productive”. (ANI)

US President Donald Trump declared today that US-Russian relations have turned a corner after a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he described as “open, direct and deeply productive”. “Our relationship has never been worse than it is now. However, that changed as of about four hours ago. I really believe that,” Trump told a Helsinki news conference after a day of talks with Putin.