US President Donald Trump eyes autumn summit with Putin in Washington

US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump is hoping to hold a second summit with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin before the end of this year and would like those talks to take place in Washington, the White House said on Thursday. White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that Trump has asked National Security Advisor John Bolton to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington in autumn this year.

In a twitter post, Sanders said that in Helsinki, Trump had “agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs.” “President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway,” she added.

Trump has been widely attacked after his meeting with Putin on July 16 in Finland, due to his reconciliatory remarks that many saw as a sign to side with Moscow against US intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia meddled in 2016 US elections.