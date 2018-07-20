US President Donald Trump claims, Media wants a war with Russia

US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump claimed today the media “wants” the US to be in a “major confrontation with Russia”, as he tried to defend his summit meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. He called the “fake news media” the “real enemy of the people”, saying that the summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week was “a great success”.

Trump’s tweet comes on the heels of his clarifications of statements regarding Russia and election meddling and following his widely-panned press conference with Putin in Helsinki. His comments came amidst an uproar in the US media and his political opponents that he showed signs of weakness in his press conference with Putin in Helsinki on Monday in which he appeared to accept Putin’s denial on Russia’s US election meddling over the assessment of the American intelligence community.

By Tuesday, Trump was forced to take the rare step of admitting a mistake, telling reporters that when he said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia behind the cyber attacks, he had meant to say ‘wouldn’t.” “The Fake News Media wants so badly to see a major confrontation with Russia, even a confrontation that could lead to war,” the president wrote on Twitter.

“They are pushing so recklessly hard and hate the fact that I’ll probably have a good relationship with Putin. We are doing much better than any other country!” Trump applauded Fox News coverage that replayed several previous instances of him publicly stating he believes Russia was indeed behind the election interference efforts.

“The Fake News Media is going Crazy! They make up stories without any backup, sources or proof. Many of the stories written about me, and the good people surrounding me, are total fiction,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Problem is, when you complain you just give them more publicity. But I’ll complain anyway!”