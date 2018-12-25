US President Donald Trump asks kid ‘are you still a believer in Santa’ on Christmas Eve; Gets dubbed as the ‘Grinch’

Source: Reuters

In keeping with the tradition that has been observed for a long time now, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania remotely joined the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) call centre and answered calls about Santa’ Claus’s location from children across the country.

Trump said taking the call, Trump said, “Hello, is this Coleman.”

He continued, “Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you?…. Are you doing well in school?”

Then all of a sudden, the President asked, “Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Chortling, Trump ended the call saying, “Well, you just enjoy yourself.”

The video of the call and its transcript, naturally, went viral for all the wrong reasons causing people to slam him for spoiling innocent children’s belief in Santa and dubbed him as Grinch.

Additionally, his calls with kids in these tough times for him wasn’t in keeping with the Christmas spirit as he ended up asking a child if he believed in Santa Claus.

This year, the president was embroiled in a crises, owing to the government shutdown that has affected a lot of federal departments and agencies as well as stock market selloff.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a REAL smile on trump’s face before. But here he is, spending Christmas Eve, asking a 7-year-old if he still believes in Santa “because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” Dream-crushing gets him smiling. What a nasty, grinchy crumb bum. pic.twitter.com/oE8XClS8jv — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 25, 2018

Trump asking a kid who called NORAD if the kid is still a believer of santa. ????????‍♀️ OMG can he do anything right. #YouHadOneJob https://t.co/gB1fVFfQQe — Jaina (@JainaResists) December 25, 2018