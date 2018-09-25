US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discuss Syria, Iran and trade

US President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Monday held a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Syria, the aggressive behaviour of Iran and promoting free trade between the US and the European Union (EU). “The two leaders discussed a wide range of international issues, including the situation in Syria, countering threats posed by Iran, and promoting fair terms of trade between the United States and the European Union,” the White House said in a readout of the meeting. They also discussed Trump’s plan to visit Paris in November and attend the Armistice Day centenary commemoration.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to closely coordinate to address global challenges,” the White House said. Earlier in the day, Trump said France is doing very well.

“We are doing very well. Very importantly, we are doing very well together. We have a lot of trade and we are discussing trade. We will be discussing it today,” he said. “We will be discussing military and defense. Terrorism is a big subject that we are always talking about. That is why we are here tonight, I think maybe more so than almost anything. And trade,” Trump said.

Expressing his deepest condolences for Hurricane Florence, Macron said the French people feel very close to the American people, especially the Carolinas. “We are here to discuss a lot of topics we have in common. President Trump just indeed expressed a few of them. But I think, we are here to deliver. And this occasion of all these meetings, and especially the meeting we will have on Wednesday, will be a great occasion to deliver for our common security,” Macron said.

The two countries, he said, have a lot of visions in common. “I think terrorism, defense, the situation in the Middle-East as well, are something we have and we want to fix, and we want to work together,” said the French president.