US: Police say several wounded in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

Police say three people were shot and wounded on Monday at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.
Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said. Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.
Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said. A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.” Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.
