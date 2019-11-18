US: Police say several wounded in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

Several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, say reports (Representative image)

Two men and a woman were fatally shot Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the chief of police said. Two victims were shot inside a car and the third was in the parking lot outside the store in Duncan, Police Chief Danny Ford said.

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting, Ford said. A dispatcher told The Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene.” Duncan is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.