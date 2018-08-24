​​​
US-Pakistan relations: Mike Pompeo speaks with Imran Khan, discusses ties

US-Pakistan relations: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on a successful election campaign and forming the government, the Prime Minister's Office said.

August 24, 2018
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on a successful election campaign and forming the government, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Pompeo wished the Prime Minister well for implementation of his commitment for the welfare of the people of Pakistan during the telephonic conversation on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust and mutual benefit,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of peace and stability in the region. With reference to Afghanistan both agreed that peace was a priority for their two countries, the statement said.

