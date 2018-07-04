US official reminds General Qamar Javed Bajwa of Pakistan’s commitment to eliminate all terror groups on its soil

Since then top US leadership, including the defence secretary and the secretary of state, have visited Pakistan to press the latter.

A top US official has met with Pakistan’s powerful Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and reminded him about Islamabad’s commitment to eliminate all terrorist groups present within its borders.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells visited Islamabad this week and met with Pakistan’s top civil and military leadership and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation between the two countries.

Besides Gen Bajwa, she also met with Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar and business leaders and ambassadors of other nations in Islamabad.

During her meetings, Wells reminded the Pakistani leaders of their commitment to take action against all terrorist groups on its territory. “Wells discussed Pakistan’s stated commitment to eliminating all terrorist groups present within its borders, as well as our shared interest in building economic and commercial ties that benefit both nations,” the US embassy said in a statement here in an apparent reference to the Afghan Taliban militants.

The embassy said that Wells’ discussion was consistent with the Trump administration’s South Asia and Afghanistan strategy. President Donald Trump had slammed Pakistan for its continued support to terrorist groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so while announcing his Afghan and south Asia policy in August.

Since then top US leadership, including the defence secretary and the secretary of state, have visited Pakistan to press the latter. Ambassador Wells’ visit focused on the role that Pakistan can play in achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan, the statement said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, in a statement said Wells appreciated the role Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism. Wells and Gen Bajwa “reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end. Both also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels,” it said.