US Secret Service intercepts 2 ‘potential explosive devices’ sent to Barrack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

Two “potential explosive devices” sent to the homes of former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton were intercepted and proactively detonated, the US Secret Service announced Wednesday. US news network CNN also said that it has evacuated its New York bureau over a suspicious package. The secret service said it had intercepted two “suspicious packages” addressed to Obama and Clinton on Wednesday. “The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them,” the agency said in a statement. “Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location,” it said.

Officials “proactively detonated” the device, and determined that it contained explosive powder and “had the components of a bomb,” it said. The package intended for Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, on Wednesday morning, and the one intended for Clinton was addressed to her in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday. Following the interception of suspicious packages, the Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation. New York police said it has sent officers and bomb disposal squads to the Time Warner Center, where the CNN bureau is located, to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

The device sent to Time Warner Center was constructed with a pipe and wires, CNN quoted an NYPD source as saying. Law enforcement authorities are treating the device as a real explosive, it said. The device was discovered in the mailroom of the Time Warner Center. CNN president Jeff Zucker said that all offices of the network around the world are now being searched “out of a complete abundance of caution”. The FBI said the package intended for the former first lady and secretary of state Clinton was found in the vicinity of her residence in Chappaqua, New York, but offered no additional comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The Clintons have lived in Chappaqua, about 48 km north of New York City, since former President Clinton left office in 2001. Representatives for the Clintons referred press inquiries to the Secret Service, and a spokeswoman for Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this week, a suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and major Democratic donor George Soros was discovered and rendered safe. Authorities are investigating whether there are any connections between the three packages, CNN reported. A senior White House officials told NBC News that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation.

The White House said it condemned the “attempted violent attacks.” “We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “These terrorising acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards,” she said.