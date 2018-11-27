US not happy about fresh Russia-Ukraine conflict, says President Donald Trump

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 6:56 AM

Trump remarks came as the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, slammed Russia of taking "outlaw action" against Ukrainian ships.

US President Donald Trump

The United States is not happy about Russia’s use of force against Ukrainian ships, President Donald Trump said on Monday amidst the Ukrainian allegations that Russia seized its three navy ships in the Black Sea close to Crimea a day before.

“We’re not happy about it at all. Not at all. We’ve let our position be known, and we’re not happy about it,” Trump told reporters at the White House Monday afternoon when asked about the incident a day earlier.

READ ALSO | Ukraine imposes martial law amid Russia tensions, UN urges restraint

“We do not like what’s happening either way. We don’t like what’s happening. And hopefully, it will get straightened out,” he said in response to another question.

“I know Europe is not — they are not thrilled. They’re working on it too. We’re all working on it together,” he said.

Trump remarks came as the US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, slammed Russia of taking “outlaw action” against Ukrainian ships.

“The United States will maintain its Crimea-related sanctions against Russia. Indeed, further Russian escalation of this kind will only make matters worse,” Indian-American Haley said during an emergency meeting of UN Security Council in New York.

