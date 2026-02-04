After a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some details surrounding the much-awaited US-India trade deal started to emerge this week. Although some top officials have already labelled the discussions and the subsequent social media announcements of tariff reductions on both sides as a “trade agreement,” the deal’s details are yet to be formally disclosed by the White House and Indian Government.

As reactions to the talks between Trump and Modi flooded the timeline, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also broke his silence on what the deal would entail during an interview with CNBC.

While those involved in the Indian agriculture sector are concerned how the deal would impact them, Greer particularly hinted at major relief in terms Indian enjoying certain “protections” in certain areas.

US Trade Rep on India-US tariffs

Disclosing the “time has come” for the India-US deal to be finalised, Jamieson Greer confirmed during the interview that while finishing up “papering it,” they already had all the specifics mapped out.

“On the one hand, we’ll continue to maintain some level of tariff against India – 18% – because we have this giant trade deficit with them,” he said during the ‘Squawk Box’ presentation. “But they’ve also agreed to reduce their tariffs for us on a variety of agricultural products, manufactured goods, chemicals, medical devices, etc.”

Greer further told CNBC that the deal between the two countries would result in the reduction of India’s average tariffs on American industrial goods from the current 13.5% to zero. Highlighting that these tariffs will be brought down to zero for “virtually” all products covered under the agreement, the US trade rep added, “I mean 98-99%.”

Sharing the clip of the CNBC interview on X, the official US Trade Rep account wrote, “India will lower tariffs on a wide array of US industrial and agricultural goods to 0%. President Trump’s historic deal with India delivers unprecedented market access for American farmers and producers.”

As for the agriculture sector, Greer said tariffs on a “vast array” of goods will go to zero. “India, like every country in the world, including the US, has some protection in certain key areas.” He added, “They’ll continue to control that, and we will continue to work on access. But for a variety of things — tree nuts, wine, spirits, fruits and vegetables — they’re going down to zero. This is a big win.”

Echoing the claims made by Greer, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also pointed out during a press conference on Tuesday that the country had protected the interests of its agriculture and dairy sectors in the US trade deal.

US farm exports to India on the rise

After the initial mentions of the India-US trade deal emerged this week, US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the agreement would result in “export [of[ more American farm products into India’s massive market.”

As per a recent report by the Indian Express, farm trade data shared between the two countries shows that US exports to India have already been hitting record highs, with the deficit narrowing, ahead of the deal signing itself.

America exported agricultural produce worth $2.85 billion during the January-November 2025 period, accounting for a 34.1% rise over the $2.13 billion-mark for the same month the previous year. As detailed by IE, the exports for the entire year of 2025 are slated to cross $3.1 billion, making for an all-time high achievement.

On the flip side, US imports of Indian farm produce have only surged by 5.1% from 5.62 billion in January-November 2024 to $5.91 billion in January-November 2025. Consequently, the US’ agricultural trade deficit with India has dropped from $3.5 billion to $3.1 billion.

Greer’s pointed mention of tree nuts during the CNBC interview was also calculated as the US exports to India have been led by mainly almonds and pistachios. These figures were valued at $1.1 billion in 2024, but ultimately witnessed a staggering growth to more than $1.3 billion during Jan-Nov 2025.

Modi-Trump on India-US trade deal

The first formal announcements regarding the highly anticipated agreement were pushed out on social media by both Trump and Modi.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, the POTUS wrote on Tuesday, “We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.”

He further added, “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.”

Trump went on to highlight that India was likewise moving to bring their “Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers” against the US to zero.

“The Prime Minister also committed to “BUY AMERICAN,” at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products.”

Modi, on the other hand, shared the news via X. After his “wonderful talk” with Trump, he said, “Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

“When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace.”