US President Donald Trump has named Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two world leaders he admires the most, praising their leadership, political strength and influence on the global stage.

Speaking on The Axios Show on Friday, Trump was asked to name two international leaders he most admires. He first pointed to Xi Jinping. “Yeah, I think in terms of leadership, I think that’s true,” Trump said when asked about Xi.

When asked to name a second leader, Trump replied: “Well, I think Modi is very good.”

The remarks come just days after Trump met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, where the two leaders discussed regional security, trade and strategic cooperation.

Trump praises Modi’s approach and leadership

Trump went on to praise PM Modi’s handling of India and described him as a leader who avoids conflicts. “He stays out of wars, which is smart. He’s 1.5 billion people. He’s actually the biggest. India is actually the biggest. And Modi’s a great leader, and we do a lot of business with them, but now we do fair business,” Trump said.

The US President grouped Modi and Xi together while speaking about their stature on the world stage. “Modi’s great. President Xi is great. Classics, you know? I mean, if you were going to make a movie about either one of them, you wouldn’t be able to find the man in Hollywood, I’m telling you,” he added.

Trump says Modi brought stability to Indian politics

Trump also spoke about PM Modi’s long stint in office and contrasted it with frequent political changes in India before he came to power. According to Trump, India’s political scene used to see leaders coming and going quickly, but Modi has managed to remain in office for more than a decade.

“All my life I’ve watched India; they just kept changing, changing, changing. Somebody would be there for six months and then for a year. And then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ends up there. He’s been there for more than 12 years. Very solid. And he does it through like this great calmness,” Trump said.

Trump, however, added that Modi’s calm public image should not be mistaken for weakness. “And yet he’s not a calm person. He’s a very tough guy; I know him very well,” the US President said.

Trump on India-US trade ties

During the interview, Trump also spoke about the economic relations between India and the United States. He claimed trade ties between the two countries have improved under his leadership and said the US now does “fair business” with India.

The United States and India are close to finalising a major trade agreement that could reshape economic ties and ease tensions that had built up over tariffs in recent years.

The deal is based on an interim trade framework announced in February 2026. It is seen as a major step toward a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) that both countries have been negotiating since 2025.

Under the interim agreement, the United States agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs on a wide range of Indian products. Tariffs that had previously ranged from around 25% to 50% were brought down to 18%, giving immediate relief to several important Indian industries. The tariff cuts are expected to make Indian products more competitive in the American market and provide a boost to exporters.

In return, India agreed to either eliminate or reduce tariffs on a range of American products. These include industrial goods as well as agricultural items such as almonds, fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits.

As of June 2026, discussions are in their final stages, with the first part of the agreement expected to be implemented by mid-July.

Trump and Modi discuss West Asia, trade and security

Earlier during their meeting in Evian, PM Modi praised Trump’s efforts to bring peace to West Asia. He also stressed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation. The two leaders reviewed progress under the India-US COMPACT partnership, which covers cooperation in areas such as defence, energy and critical technologies.