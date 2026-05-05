Kerala has voted for a big political change, bringing an end to Left rule in the state and marking a historic shift in India’s political map. In the April 9 Assembly elections, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) witnessed a sweeping victory, defeating the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in a result that few had expected at this scale.

The Kerala verdict also drew attention outside India. Some international commentators pointed out the contrast between India moving away from communist rule while other countries continue to see growing support for left-leaning politics.

ALSO READ Elon Musk hit with $1.5m fine in Twitter purchase SEC lawsuit settlement

‘India throwing out Communists, US electing them’

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by American foreign policy analyst Mark Dubowitz recently went viral. Reacting to the Left’s defeat in Kerala, which ended nearly six decades of Communist-led state governance in India, Dubowitz wrote: “India is throwing out Communists from power as America is electing them to govern their cities, states, and as members of Congress. Yes, we’re that stupid.”

With the Communist Party losing its last remaining state government, India now has no state under Left rule for the first time in 59 years.

India is throwing out Communists from power as America is electing them to govern their cities, states — and as members of Congress.



Yes, we’re that stupid. https://t.co/gMWlSIbheF — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) May 4, 2026

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies and a well-known national security analyst, referred to the Indian development to highlight what he sees as a contrast in political trends between the two countries.

According to him, in India, left-wing and socialist politics are seeing a steady decline in influence across several regions. In the US, however, similar ideas continue to remain visible and even gain support in parts of the political landscape. Dubowitz’s remark seemed to point at the growing influence of self-described democratic socialists and progressive left leaders in the United States, especially those linked to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

The last stronghold falls

For decades, Kerala was seen as the last strong base of the Left in India. Before this, West Bengal had been the most powerful Left-ruled state, governed by the Left Front from 1977 to 2011 under leaders like Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. That 34-year rule was one of the longest communist governments anywhere in the world.

Tripura was the next to fall in 2018, when the BJP ended 25 years of Left rule there. After that, Kerala remained the final stronghold. The LDF returned to power in 2016 and again in 2021, breaking Kerala’s usual pattern of alternating governments.

However, this time, the Congress alone won or led in 63 seats. The Indian Union Muslim League secured 22 seats, while Kerala Congress added 7 more. On the other side, the CPI(M) saw its numbers fall to around 26 seats.

The defeat was not limited to the party’s rank and file. At least 12 ministers from the LDF government lost their seats. Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had won his seat comfortably in 2021, faced a close contest this time and trailed for several rounds of counting before eventually winning from his constituency.

Despite his personal win, his party was already facing a statewide collapse.