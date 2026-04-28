A massive outrage erupted in Wisconsin after a high school teacher posted controversial comments about presidential assassins, at a time when fears of political violence in the US are already rising following a recent shooting in Washington, DC.

The controversy centres on a now-deleted post by Kaukauna High School teacher Patrick Meyer, who referenced four men tied to the assassinations of US presidents including John Wilkes Booth, Charles Guiteau, Leon Czolgosz and Lee Harvey Oswald while mocking recent failed attempts.

“I am not impressed with recent presidential assassins. It’s f—ing embarrassing! Booth, Guiteau, Czolgosz, Oswald must all be spinning in their graves! MAGAA (make Americans great assassins again)! Sad!” Meyer wrote, appearing to parody President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Rep. Tony Wied criticised the remarks, writing on social media, “This type of disgusting rhetoric has no place in our society and does not represent our values in #WI08. It is not the example that our teachers should be setting for Northeast Wisconsin students.”

District responds and places teacher on leave

The Kaukauna Area School District said it acted after becoming aware of the post, placing the teacher on administrative leave and launching a review. “The District has placed the employee on administrative leave and is taking additional action to review the matter in accordance with its policies and procedures,” the district said.

Reiterating its position, the district added, “The Kaukauna Area School District is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for all students, families, and staff, and unequivocally rejects any conduct, expression, or behaviour that may encourage, condone, or promote violence in any form.”

Officials also noted there was no direct threat to students, “The content of the social media post was not related to the Kaukauna Area School District, and there has been no evidence of a risk to the safety of our students and schools.”