Millions of Americans rely on monthly payments from the Social Security Administration (SSA) to cover essential living expenses. According to the SSA payment schedule, Social Security benefits are distributed in phases each month, usually on Wednesdays.

The next tranche of payments will be issued on March 11 but not everyone may receive it.

Who will receive their Social Security payment on March 11?

Beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and the 10th of any month are scheduled to receive their March payment on Wednesday, March 11. This group is the first to receive the monthly payments under the standard schedule used by the SSA.

Recipients with birthdays between the 11th and 20th will receive their payments a week later, on March 18, while those born between the 21st and the end of the month are expected to receive their benefits on March 25. This staggered payment system helps the SSA process millions of payments smoothly each month.

When can your SSI payments be delayed?

SSI payments themselves are usually issued on the first day of the month. However, if the first day falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment is typically sent on the previous business day. In some months, this adjustment means recipients receive their money slightly earlier than usual.

Social Security benefits include several types of payments, such as retirement benefits, disability benefits (SSDI), survivor benefits for family members, and Supplemental Security Income for people with limited income or resources. Eligibility and payment amounts depend on factors such as a person’s work history, income level, and the age at which they begin claiming benefits.

For those expecting a payment on March 11, the funds are typically deposited directly into bank accounts or loaded onto prepaid debit cards. If a payment does not appear on the expected date, the SSA generally advises waiting up to three business days before contacting the agency to report a delay.