During a highly anticipated deposition as part of the ongoing congressional probe into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s network, a surprising hot-mic moment between billionaire Les Wexner and his lawyer has gone viral, drawing widespread attention online.

Who is Les Wexner?

Wexner, the 88-year-old former chief executive of Victoria’s Secret, was recently questioned by the House Oversight Committee about his relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The probe seeks to shed light on how Epstein built his wealth and operated his expansive network, including financial and personal ties to powerful figures.

Wexner’s lawyer issues a ‘threat’

About four and a half hours into the nearly five-hour session, Wexner’s attorney, identified in multiple reports as Michael Levy, was caught on a hot mic whispering a blunt instruction to his client.

“I’ll f–king kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, ok?” the lawyer said, apparently in frustration over Wexner’s long-winded responses. Both men laughed after the remark, and Wexner acknowledged it with a chuckle before refocusing his replies.

The exchange, captured when cameras were still recording audio, was included in the deposition footage released by congressional investigators and quickly spread across social media and news outlets, New York Post reported.

While the remark was made in jest, it became one of the most talked-about moments from an otherwise serious testimony on Wexner’s association with Epstein.

ALSO READ Bill Gates and the Jeffrey Epstein Scandal – Inside a controversial friendship

I had cut ties with Epstein 20 years back: Wexner

Throughout the deposition, Wexner denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and said he had “cut ties” with the disgraced financier nearly two decades ago after learning of allegations against him.

Wexner described Epstein as a “con man” who misled him and even stole from his family financially, but asserted he had no involvement in Epstein’s criminal conduct.

In his testimony, Wexner also acknowledged visiting Epstein on his infamous island in the Caribbean once with his wife, describing it as “crummy” and “a pile of rocks.”

Asked about a salacious letter he wrote for a book compiled ahead of Epstein’s 50th birthday, Wexner said he was “trying to be funny.”