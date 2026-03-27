Canada has moved a step closer to passing a new anti-hate law, but the debate around it is far from over. A controversial anti-hate bill, known as Bill C-9 or the Combating Hate Act, has passed its final vote in the House of Commons. It cleared the “third reading” on Wednesday night and will now go to the Senate for further review.

C-9 Bill clears House, heads to Senate

The bill was introduced last year by Justice Minister Sean Fraser. With this vote, the House has done its part — but the law is not final yet. The Senate will now study it and could still suggest changes before it officially becomes law.

Bill C-9 aims to tighten rules around hate speech. It proposes new Criminal Code offences. One key part would make it a crime to intentionally promote hatred in public against identifiable groups, especially by using symbols linked to hate or terrorism.

Supporters say this is about keeping people safe and drawing a clear line against harmful behaviour. Critics, however, worry about where that line is being drawn.

The Liberal government didn’t pass this bill on its own. It needed support, and received one from the Bloc Québécois. But the Bloc wanted a major change: removing a long-standing religious exemption in Canada’s hate speech laws. The Liberals agreed, and that helped secure enough votes for the bill to pass. As a result, Conservatives and the NDP both voted against the legislation.

Call to address ‘growing Hinduphobia’- CoHNA

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has welcomed the passage of Bill C-9 in Canada’s House of Commons. CoHNA said it is now looking ahead to the next stage, as the bill moves to the Senate for further review and voting. The group described it as an “important piece of legislation” and said it plans to stay involved as discussions continue.

While supporting the bill, CoHNA also urged lawmakers to pay closer attention to a rising problem. “As part of the Senate deliberations, CoHNA urges more cognisance of the growing Hinduphobia in Canada,” the group said.

It pointed to attacks on dozens of Hindu temples in recent years, saying these incidents show a worrying trend. The group also raised concerns about the targeted hate and violence by Canada-based Khalistani Extremists (CBKEs) against Hindu communities. According to CoHNA, such groups have “often resorted to violent rhetoric and targeted threats preceding the actual acts of violence.”

ALSO READ West Asian countries coming out with new orders, say EPC firms

“For years now, our community has struggled with the loud, graphic and often violent demonstrations at Hindu temples that directly impact the experience of devotees seeking spiritual solace,” CoHNA said.

It added that these concerns have been repeatedly overlooked and warned that the lack of action by law enforcement is making the community feel more vulnerable.

It thanked those who took part in discussions and said it was important to strike the right balance so that religious freedom is not affected by new laws.

“We thank everyone who engaged in debate on this important issue, and struck an important balance to ensure religious freedom does not get curtailed as a result of the new measures,” the group said.

Why the religious clause is causing concern

Right now, Canada’s Criminal Code allows a defence in hate speech cases if someone, “in good faith,” is expressing an opinion on religion or based on religious texts. The new change would remove that protection.

Conservatives strongly opposed it, calling the move an “assault” on religious freedom. Several religious groups have also raised concerns, worried that their ability to speak openly about their beliefs could be affected. Civil liberties organisations, including the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, have also spoken out. They argue the bill could go too far — possibly even criminalising peaceful protest or silencing unpopular opinions.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser has defended the bill and the changes. He has repeatedly said the law is not meant to target religion or belief. According to him, it “will not criminalise faith.” He also clarified that religious leaders would still be able to read and discuss their sacred texts without fear of breaking the law.

What happens next

Even though the bill has cleared the House of Commons, it is not the law yet. The Senate will now take a closer look. Senators can study the details, debate it again, and even suggest changes. Only after that process is complete can Bill C-9 become law.