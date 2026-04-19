A United Airlines flight from Chicago to New York City was diverted to Pittsburgh International Airport instead on Saturday over a “potential security concern.” According to FlightAware.com, the plane eventually landed in the Pennsylvanian city a little before noon. No injuries were reported.

Nearly 160 passengers and six crew member were evacuated from the flight, according to local US news outlet Fox5NY.com. While it remains unclear what the threat was really about, the FBI has since officially responded to the development.

In an official statement shared online and reposted by Director Kash Patel, FBI Pittsburgh said it was aware of a “reported threat onboard” the flight headed to New York. “The plane was diverted and landed at Pittsburgh International Airport. All passengers and crew safely evacuated the aircraft,” it added.

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FBI Pittsburgh is aware of a reported threat onboard a flight headed to New York. The plane was diverted and landed at Pittsburgh International Airport. All passengers and crew safely evacuated the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/2hBwVnzbzr — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) April 18, 2026

Officials divulged further that FBI Special Agent Bomb Techs and Special Agents were on the ground coordinating with local authorities. Further details are awaited.

United Airlines flight security concern: All we know

A video shared by ABC News showed passengers being evacuated from the United flight via emergency slides. The plane from Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing after pilot reported hearing a “sequential beeping” onboard.

Allegheny County Police said their bomb squad responded to the airport for a “security threat” report involving a plane, according to Fox5NY. However, nothing was found during subsequent thorough screening of the aircraft.

More about the New York flight involved

FlightAware.com’s data indicates that the LaGuardia Airport-bound (New York) flight took off from Chicago O’Hare International Airport around 9:30 am on Saturday (US time). It eventually landed in Pittsburgh after a diversion a little before noon.

Offering more details on the flight involved in the case, CBS News reported that the plane was a Boeing 737.

“Safety and security is always the top priority at Pittsburgh International Airport,” the airport spokesperson said, as quoted by CBS News. “Our emergency crews responded quickly to the reported incident. Our teams activated to assist the crew in evacuating the aircraft and transported the passengers safely to the terminal.”

Although the FBI’s investigation is ongoing, Pittsburgh International Airport remained open.