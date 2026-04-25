A geopolitical tremor in the Middle East has rippled all the way to American fuel pumps, pushing US gasoline prices above $4 a gallon for the first time in four years. The spike follows escalating conflict in Iran, tightening global supply nerves and sending crude prices upward. A year ago, drivers were paying closer to $3.17 per gallon. Today, the average hovers between $4.02 and $4.06, with recent peaks touching $4.25 in mid-April.

Yet, even as American drivers wince at the meter, the US retains an unusual distinction: it is still one of the cheapest places in the developed world to fill up. In Germany, gasoline averaged about $8.75 per gallon in March, more than double US prices. South Korea and much of Europe also report significantly higher costs.

The explanation lies less beneath the soil and more in government policy. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the United States, now the world’s largest oil producer, enjoys a level of insulation from global supply shocks that many countries lack. Domestic production has surged far beyond levels seen during the oil crises of the 1970s, cushioning the blow of international disruptions.

Real differentiator is taxation

In the US, only about 60 cents of the average $3.64 per gallon price recorded in March came from federal and state taxes, the WSJ reported. By contrast, fuel taxes in Europe often make up 50% to 60% of the retail price. These levies fund not only road infrastructure but also public transportation systems and broader government spending, the report stated.

Mexico offers a closer comparison. There, gasoline averaged $5.07 per gallon in March, with nearly $2 attributed to taxes.

Small changes impact American drivers

Americans, however, feel the pinch acutely. The average driver logs around 13,000 miles a year, making fuel a central household expense. Even relatively small price changes echo loudly across budgets.

Environmental policy also plays a role. While some US states, notably California, have introduced carbon-related charges and stricter fuel regulations, such measures remain limited compared to Europe’s broader push to discourage fossil fuel use through pricing.

The result is a paradox at the pump — Americans are paying more than they have in years, yet still less than much of the world.

Surge in gas prices in US

The surge in gas prices has been sharp in the US. Prices began 2026 at roughly $2.81 per gallon and climbed steadily through the first quarter, marking a rise of anywhere between 26% and over 60% depending on the benchmark.

Though there has been a modest easing in late April, the broader trend remains unmistakably upward.