US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has started a month-and-a-half-long immigration enforcement operation across California, targeting both serious criminal offenders and undocumented immigrants without criminal records, according to Washington Examiner.

The operation, known internally as Operation Safe California, has not been publicly announced. It began several days ago in and around San Diego, near the US-Mexico border, and is expected to continue for at least 45 days.

ICE leadership has told officers to arrest undocumented immigrants they encounter, regardless of whether they have a criminal history, the sources said.

“Management want numbers,” one source wrote in a text message on Wednesday.

A second source said officers were “told to go after anybody; they can pick up anybody.” This means undocumented immigrants who do not have a criminal record in the US could also be detained and placed in deportation proceedings.

Why is ICE targeting California?

The operation comes about a month before the November elections and follows immigration enforcement surges in Democratic-run states, including Minnesota, Illinois, New York and Oregon, according to the Washington Examiner.

State and local police in California are generally restricted from assisting federal immigration authorities with enforcement.

The Trump administration has repeatedly criticised such policies, which it views as making federal immigration enforcement more difficult. Sources cited by the Examiner said ICE expects San Francisco to be the least cooperative of the three major areas involved in the operation.

The operation also comes after major clashes between immigration protesters and federal authorities in Los Angeles in July 2025. Trump sent National Guard troops to Los Angeles following those protests, while Newsom sued the administration over the move.

Newsom has also said that Trump ordered a criminal investigation into him and his wife in June. Newsom is serving his final term as governor and is widely viewed as a potential Democratic presidential candidate for 2028.

Operation comes ahead of midterm elections

The California operation comes about a month before the US midterm elections. ICE officers based in San Diego, along with officers sent from the agency’s Los Angeles and San Francisco offices, are expected to move north through Los Angeles and reach San Francisco by November.

California has a statewide policy that prevents state and local police from helping ICE carry out federal immigration duties. ICE considers San Francisco the least cooperative of the three areas being targeted in the operation, according to the source. The operation will also put additional pressure on ICE officers who have already been working long hours.

ICE and US Customs and Border Protection also carried out a major enforcement push in the Los Angeles region in July 2025.

The agencies targeted undocumented immigrants in the area, and activists and protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles. The protests led to clashes between federal immigration officers and members of the public. The Trump administration has since continued to increase immigration enforcement in California.

Trump and Newsom clash over Iran comments

The immigration operation comes as Trump and Newsom are also locked in a new dispute over comments the president made about Iran.

At a rally in Nebraska on Monday night, October 5, Trump was discussing price increases linked to the conflict with Iran. He said the higher prices were a small price to pay and told the crowd:

“Let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego.”

Trump was not announcing a plan to attack California. His comments referred to the possibility of Iran attacking the two California cities. The crowd reportedly applauded after the remark.

Newsom strongly criticised Trump. He said Trump had sent the National Guard and Marines to “occupy” California and was now saying foreign enemies should attack Los Angeles and San Diego.

Newsom called Trump “deranged and dangerous.” On Tuesday, Newsom said the comments were dangerous and “if not treasonous,” arguing that Trump was putting a target on two major US cities and one of the country’s biggest naval hubs. He also described the comments as “disgusting and disqualifying.”

Newsom then ordered California’s State Threat Assessment Center to monitor whether any foreign actor could interpret Trump’s comments as an invitation to attack the state. The centre works with the California Office of Emergency Services, the California Highway Patrol and the state Department of Justice.

On Wednesday, according to Time, Newsom said Trump is “mentally ill” and called for the 25th Amendment to be used. Speaking to Jim Acosta, Newsom said US adversaries were listening to Trump’s comments and pointed to the roughly 130,000 active-duty military personnel in the San Diego area.

California officials respond

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also criticised Trump’s remarks, telling the president to keep the city out of “reckless war talk.”

The California Republican Party declined to comment on the dispute. Newsom later criticised Republicans for remaining silent. California state agencies said they were not aware of any confirmed Iranian threats against the state but said they remained alert.

The White House has defended Trump’s comments. White House spokesman Steven Cheung described the reaction as a “media freakout.” Cheung said Trump was referring to the danger that US cities could have faced if Iran had been allowed to develop nuclear weapons.