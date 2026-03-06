President Donald Trump had reportedly been losing patience with his Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for some time. But people familiar with the matter told NBC that things finally reached a breaking point this week after her appearances at two congressional hearings drew criticism and left the president deeply unhappy.

Soon after, Trump announced that Noem would be stepping down from her role at the United States Department of Homeland Security. Trump made the decision public in a post on Truth Social on Thursday. Even so, he did not openly criticise her leadership. Instead, the president announced that she would take on a new role — “Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.”

While the White House did not spell out a single reason, several controversies are believed to have played a role in her exit.

Why was Kristi Noem fired? Growing trouble inside Homeland Security

Even before the hearings, Noem’s position in the administration had been looking shaky. The situation became more complicated earlier this year after two US citizens were fatally shot by federal officers during immigration operations in Minneapolis. The victims were identified as Alex Good, a mother of three, and Alex Pretti, a nurse.

Noem rushed to defend the officers involved in the shootings, saying the actions appeared justified. She also claimed, without presenting evidence, that the two victims had been involved in domestic terrorism. At the same time, investigators in charge of the incidents totally sidelined the local authorities from the process. The tension around the case grew so serious that Trump eventually sent his border adviser Tom Homan to Minneapolis to help cool things down.

The pilot and the missing blanket

Inside the department itself, Noem reportedly had a strained relationship with the United States Coast Guard, the only military branch that operates under the Homeland Security Department. Some of those tensions spilled into open confrontations.

One such incident in May became a talking point in Washington. During a flight involving the secretary, her adviser Corey Lewandowski reportedly scolded Coast Guard staff and even threatened a pilot. The argument started because the aircraft had taken off without one of Noem’s personal items, a heated blanket.

Dispute over $220 million immigration ad campaign

Still, people familiar with Trump’s thinking say the real breaking point came this week during congressional hearings. During questioning, Noem was repeatedly asked about contracts approved by the department, including a $220 million advertising campaign meant to encourage immigrants to leave the United States voluntarily.

Noem responded that Trump knew about the approval of the contracts. According to people familiar with the situation, that answer angered the president. A White House official later told reporters that Trump had not personally signed off on the ad campaign. John Kennedy, a Republican senator from Louisiana, later described the president’s reaction. “He called me after the hearing when he was mad as a murder hornet,” Kennedy said. At the same time, Trump asked the senator what he thought about Markwayne Mullin, the Republican lawmaker who would soon be named as Noem’s replacement.

Questions about Corey Lewandowski

Another issue that continued to follow Noem involved Corey Lewandowski, a longtime political operative who had worked closely with Trump in the past. According to people familiar with the situation, Noem’s relationship with Lewandowski had long been an open secret in political circles. Both of them are married and have families.

During one congressional hearing, Noem was asked directly whether she had a relationship with Lewandowski. She strongly denied it and dismissed the rumours as “garbage.” Lewandowski himself has remained a controversial figure within Trump’s political movement. Critics have pointed to past allegations involving physical battery, sexual harassment, illegal lobbying work for a Venezuelan oil company, etc.

Trump picks Markwayne Mullin as replacement

Trump said Senator Markwayne Mullin would step in to lead the department. Mullin has been one of the president’s strongest defenders in Congress and has supported his immigration policies. In his post, Trump praised Mullin and said, “A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda,” Trump wrote. He also pointed out that Mullin is the only Native American currently serving in the Senate.

“Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president added.

Before he can officially take the position, Mullin will need to be confirmed by the Senate.