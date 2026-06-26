Thousands of bottles of a commonly used blood pressure medicine were recalled across the United States after regulators identified a possible manufacturing defect that could affect how the drug performs inside the body.

Chlorthalidone tablets were removed from shelves after concerns regarding certain batches were flagged, raising concerns about reduced effectiveness for patients who depend on the medicine for daily blood pressure control, reported US-based media outlet TODAY. Chlorthalidone is a prescription diuretic used to treat high blood pressure and fluid buildup.

Why did regulators recall this blood pressure medicine?

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, more than 11,400 bottles of chlorthalidone tablets face recall after testing showed that some batches failed dissolution standards. This means the tablets may not break down in the body as expected, which can reduce how well the medicine works.

The manufacturer, India-based Inventia Healthcare Limited, started a voluntary recall on June 5, reported TODAY. The affected products include 25 mg chlorthalidone tablets sold in 100-count and 1,000-count bottles. Rising Pharma Holdings, based in New Jersey, distributed the product across the US market.

The FDA later classified the recall as Class II on June 22. This category covers situations where the product may cause temporary or reversible health effects, but the risk of serious harm remains low.

Chlorthalidone belongs to a group of medicines called diuretics. It helps the kidneys remove extra salt and water from the body. Doctors commonly prescribe it for high blood pressure and fluid retention. Guidance from the American Heart Association states that patients should not stop blood pressure medicines suddenly without medical advice, since it can lead to serious health risks.

What should patients do if they take this medicine?

Patients who use chlorthalidone should check their prescription bottles for matching details. The recalled 25 mg tablets include:

The 100-count bottles carry NDC 64980-599-01 with batch number RISA24001 and an expiry date of April 2027. The 1,000-count bottles carry NDC 64980-599-10 with batch number RISB24002 and the same expiry date, reported TODAY.

The FDA has not issued specific instructions for patients who may already hold the affected medicine. Health experts advise patients to contact their doctor or pharmacist before making any changes to their treatment, reported TODAY. Medical guidance remains important because sudden discontinuation of blood pressure medication can cause complications.

This recall follows distribution of the affected bottles nationwide through Rising Pharma Holdings in New Jersey. The manufacturer based in Mumbai, India produced the tablets involved in the issue.

In October 2025, regulators recalled more than half a million bottles of another drug, prazosin hydrochloride, after contamination concerns linked to unsafe chemical levels.