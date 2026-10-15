Dell Technologies Chief Executive Michael Dell briefly rose to the second-wealthiest spot on the Forbes Billionaires List for the first-time ever in September. With his net worth topping $270 billion at the time, the tech giant’s top executive stood just behind Elon Musk, leaving behind other billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

However, the milestone was short-lived; Dell has now dropped back to the No. 5 spot on Forbes’ richest billionaires in the world tally. Losing over $20 billion from his fortune, the University of Texas at Austin drop-out gave up the world’s fourth-richest person status on Wednesday (US time).n

Sitting directly behind Google’s Sergey Brin, Dell had an estimated net worth of $256.6 billion, according to Forbes’ report published on the evening of October 14. Later in the day, his net worth slipped further to $256.4 billion, as seen on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaire rankings updated at 10:40 pm EDT. The chart also listed him at the No. 2 spot on the ‘Biggest Losers’ table, which documents losses tied to daily net worth changes.

All top 9 billionaires on the Forbes list (Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Michael Dell, Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang, Larry Ellison, Steve Ballmer) witnessed net worth losses on Wednesday. The biggest “loser” of all was Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who maintained his top spot despite an estimated net worth loss of $25.6 billion on Wednesday.

Notably, Dell’s net worth has surged over $157 billion in the last year since the leading business news platform published the Forbes 400 list in 2025. Back then, he was valued at $97.7 billion.

What led to Michael Dell’s net worth loss?

The Dell Technologies chairman and CEO’s net worth suffered a multi-billion-dollar hit this week as his company’s share price slumped on Wednesday. The billionaire’s fortune was bound to encounter such a blow since he owns about a 40% stake in the company he founded in the 1980s.

Shares for the tech giant were trading 11.1% lower shortly before market close, according to Forbes. It was a consequential day for Dell, as his company’s stock price suffered its largest intraday decline since July. However, Dell wasn’t the only one to suffer such a setback.

The company’s share price fall on Wednesday coincided with the widespread market slump after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released inflation data that very morning. As noted by Forbes and the New York Times, the S&P 500 ended the day 1.1% lower, marking the worst one-day slump in over two months. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq slipped by 1.9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shrank 0.2% shortly before market close.

These figures took centre stage amid growing concerns that the Federal Reserve could initiate an even more aggressive tightening of monetary policy before the year-end. Official data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday further showed that September barely brought any relief to the rising cost of living.

The bureau’s Consumer Price Index report showed prices rising 0.6% from August to September, the biggest surge in five months. Prices were 3.7% higher than where they stood a year earlier.

Dell-Trump ties in focus

The Dell chief executive has been in the news recently, alongside his wife Susan, over his ties with US President Donald Trump. The couple met with the POTUS to discuss Trump Accounts, months after their December 2025 $6.25 billion pledge for the president’s investment and retirement accounts created for American children under the age of 18 as part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

Their $6.25 billion investment is expected to fund 25 million kids’ accounts.

“I’m very pleased to let you know today that we have funded 10 million of those accounts as of this morning,” the 61-year-old Dell CEO said. “By the end of this week we will have funded 25 million of those accounts.”

“$250 is just the beginning,” he added. “If you have a child under 18 with a social security number you should claim your account.”

Susan Dell also earned momentous praise from Trump at the event as she spoke at length about their contribution reaching millions of children.

“Michael and I have heard from so many parents and kids and grandparents with these beautiful letters that have truly moved us,” she said at the White House. “Children have told us that they want to become entrepreneurs … nurses, doctors, engineers. They want to build their own companies some day.”

“We’ve heard from parents and grandparents who share what it means to them,” she added. “To know that there is an investment in their child’s future. These things are so wonderful and so important. It’s not just the money that matters … Knowing someone believes in you and your future that matters just as much.”

She finally urged people to claim their children’s accounts, as they are “ready” and “waiting for you and they have money in them.”

Trump later jokingly questioned if Susan Dell was thinking about running for office, adding that he would endorse her immediately.

Earlier this year, a filing with the US Office of Government Ethics showed that President Trump’s ties with the Dell founder go even deeper. Trump’s mandatory financial disclosures revealed that his portfolio bought between $1 million and $5 million in Dell shares just months before the tech company secured a $9.7 billion Pentagon contract.