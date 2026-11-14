US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday (November 13) criticised the Commerce Department for delaying restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to Singapore-based Megaspeed International, exposing divisions within the Trump administration over enforcement of technology export controls, The Associated Press reported.

Speaking to CNBC, Bessent said Treasury, the State and Defense departments and the US Trade Representative had supported adding Megaspeed to an export-control list for months. The decision, however, rested with Commerce, led by Secretary Howard Lutnick.

“Commerce has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes,” Bessent said, adding, “My deputy has been pushing this for months.”

The remarks amounted to an unusually public rebuke of a fellow Cabinet member. Commerce oversees restrictions on exports of sensitive technology, including advanced semiconductors used to develop artificial intelligence.

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Nvidia ties draw scrutiny

The dispute comes after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s chief executive amid reports of an affair with Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive whom US intelligence suspects of spying for China, AP reported, citing The New York Times. China has denied the spying allegations.

The Times reported that Lutnick resisted tighter restrictions on Nvidia’s advanced chip sales to China. Megaspeed reportedly purchased more than $4 billion worth of Nvidia semiconductors, according to AP.

Axios separately reported that Lutnick received a classified memo in the spring warning about Jensen Huang’s relationship with the suspected spy.

Megaspeed under investigation

Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security began investigating Megaspeed in 2024 before referring the matter to the Justice Department, AP reported.

The Justice Department’s national security division is investigating whether the company violated export-control laws, with the inquiry also covering Alice Huang, AP reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Another person familiar with the Commerce investigation denied any intervention by Nvidia, AP reported. Megaspeed previously said there was “no evidence” that it illegally shipped advanced chips into China. On Thursday, it said it took compliance obligations “extremely seriously” and would work “constructively and transparently” with US authorities.

Congress seeks records and testimony

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Richard Neal demanded that Lutnick preserve records concerning Nvidia export decisions, according to a November 12 statement from the Senate Finance Committee. Their request covers export licences, relevant communications and semiconductor trade measures.

Republican House committee chairmen, including Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast, have requested appearances by Jensen Huang, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter and Commerce official Jeffrey Kessler, according to congressional correspondence.

Republican Senator John Kennedy also called for Lutnick to explain the approvals and testify before the Senate, saying a subpoena should be considered if necessary, AP reported. CBS News, citing a US official, reported that Lutnick agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10.

The dispute centres on whether US export restrictions are preventing advanced AI chips from reaching unauthorised Chinese users. Under Bureau of Industry and Security rules, Entity List designations impose additional licensing requirements on specified exports, re-exports and transfers involving listed entities.