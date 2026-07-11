JetBlue Airways is steadily reducing its presence at smaller airports across the United States as the airline reshapes its network to improve profitability and focus on stronger markets. The latest move came on July 8 when JetBlue operated its final flight from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in New Hampshire, ending a service that had lasted only 17 months.

The decision is part of a broader strategy that has seen the New York-based airline scale back operations at several airports, including Newark Liberty International Airport and New York’s LaGuardia Airport, reported The Street. Instead of spreading aircraft across multiple smaller markets, JetBlue is shifting resources to destinations where demand is stronger, particularly South Florida.

JetBlue was founded with New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) as its main hub and built its reputation by expanding connectivity across the East Coast. However, changing travel patterns, rising costs and the need to improve financial performance have pushed the airline to rethink where it operates.

Earlier this year, JetBlue announced it would end seasonal flights from Newark to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The airline also closed its flight attendant base at Newark and reduced technical operations at LaGuardia as part of its network restructuring.

Why did JetBlue leave Manchester-Boston Regional Airport?

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport sits about 50 miles from Boston and serves much of New Hampshire. The airport has traditionally attracted low-cost airlines because it offers lower airport fees and greater gate availability than Boston Logan International Airport.

JetBlue entered the market in January 2025 but decided to leave after just 17 months.The airline viewed the move as part of a broader effort to redeploy aircraft and exit routes that failed to generate the expected passenger demand, reported The Business Insider.

The airline chose to shift those aircraft to markets where they could earn better returns rather than continue investing in routes that were taking longer to mature.

Tom Malafronte, director of customer and airport services at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, said the decision reflected JetBlue’s financial priorities. “It is unfortunate that they find themselves in a financial position which did not allow time for the MHT market to mature, but we understand their immediate need to increase market share in a focus city,” he said, according to Simple Flying report.

Impact of JetBlue’s strategy

JetBlue’s latest network changes show that carriers are concentrating aircraft in markets that offer stronger demand and better financial returns. Regional airports often provide lower operating costs and less congestion, but they also depend on steady passenger traffic. When demand falls short of expectations, airlines can quickly move aircraft to routes that promise higher revenue.

Manchester has already seen another low-cost airline make a similar decision. In January 2026, Avelo Airlines also exited the airport after citing weak passenger demand. The airline had previously operated routes to destinations in North Carolina and South Carolina, reported The Street.

JetBlue’s strategy suggests that airlines are becoming more selective about where they deploy aircraft. Instead of expanding into every available regional market, they are focusing on routes that support long-term profitability and strengthen their position in key cities.