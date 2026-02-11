The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had abruptly closed the airspace over El Paso, Texas, and halted all flights to and from El Paso International Airport till February 20 citing ‘special security reasons’.

The airspace has now been reopened after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the FAA and the US Defense Department had “acted swiftly to address a Mexican cartel drone incursion. The threat has been neutralised and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region.”

Duffy said normal flights will resume on Wednesday morning. He did not, however, confirm how many drones were involved or what specifically was done to disable them.

Significant air travel disruption caused

The shutdown announced just hours earlier “for special security reasons” had been expected to create significant disruptions given the duration and the size of the metropolitan area.

El Paso International Airport had confirmed the shutdown on social media, urging travellers to contact their airlines for the latest flight status updates. The city had also highlighted that the FAA issued the restriction “on short notice,” and airport staff were previously seeking further clarification from federal officials.

‘National defence airspace’

FAA documents had also designated the area as national defence airspace, cautioning that non-compliant aircraft could be intercepted, detained or questioned. The notice also stated that the US government could use deadly force if a plane is deemed an imminent security threat, according to Straight Arrow News.

The closure extended beyond the airport itself to the surrounding airspace over El Paso County and into southern New Mexico, including the community of Santa Teresa.

As a result, aviation operations in the affected region had effectively stopped, disrupting travel plans for residents and visitors alike.

The restriction has raised questions and concern among officials and travellers.

Impact on El Paso

The decision had also affected El Paso, which serves as a key transportation hub for western Texas, southern New Mexico, and northern Mexico, and is a gateway for several major US carriers.