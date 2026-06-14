The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified a recall of over 900 cases of Alfredo sauce at its highest risk level after a supplier recalled a dry milk powder ingredient used in the product because of possible salmonella contamination, reported Fox Business.

The FDA assigned the recall a Class I designation, the agency’s most serious classification. A Class I recall means there is a reasonable probability that using or being exposed to the product could cause serious health problems or even death.

The recall affects 913 cases of Alfredo sauce produced by The Coffee Connexion Co, Inc, a company based in Lebanon, Tennessee. The product was packaged in 3-pound, 7-ounce sealed poly bags, with 12 bags packed in each case.

According to the FDA’s enforcement report, the company voluntarily started the recall on May 6 after one of its suppliers recalled a dry milk powder ingredient used in the Alfredo sauce. The supplier took action because of concerns about possible salmonella contamination.

The recall remains active. The FDA classified it as a Class I recall on June 4 and assigned it recall number H-0909-2026, reported Fox Business.

Which Alfredo sauce products are affected?

The recalled Alfredo sauce carries UPC code 0039954921963 and includes several production batches.

The affected lots include batches 046188 through 046193 with a best-by date of January 12, 2028. Batches 047290 through 047296 carry a best-by date of February 16, 2028. Batches 048029 through 048034 have a best-by date of March 9, 2028. Batches 049089 through 049094 carry a best-by date of April 20, 2028, reported Fox Business.

Consumers and businesses that purchased these products should check packaging information carefully to determine whether they have any of the recalled batches.

The FDA said the product reached customers across a wide area of the United States. Distribution included Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming, reported Fox Business.

The large distribution network means restaurants, food service operators and other customers across dozens of states may have received the recalled product.

Why is salmonella contamination a serious concern?

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious illness in humans. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of severe infections.

According to the FDA, people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain. In some cases, the infection can spread beyond the intestines and enter the bloodstream, creating more serious medical complications that may require hospitalization.

Because of these risks, the FDA treats potential salmonella contamination as a significant food safety concern. The agency uses Class I recall only in situations where exposure to a product could result in severe health consequences or death.

The FDA’s enforcement report does not indicate whether anyone has become ill after consuming the recalled Alfredo sauce. The report also states that no public press release was issued regarding the recall.