The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed a civil penalty of $165,000 against Alaska Airlines after alleging that the carrier allowed several visibly intoxicated passengers to board its aircraft over a one-year period. According to the regulator, the incidents occurred between February 2024 and February 2025 and violated federal aviation safety rules designed to protect passengers and crew members.

The FAA said its investigation identified 11 separate cases in which travelers who appeared drunk were permitted to board Alaska Airlines flights. Under Section 121.575 of the Federal Aviation Regulations, airlines are prohibited from allowing passengers who appear intoxicated to board an aircraft, reported Reuters. The rule is intended to reduce the risk of disruptive behavior and safety threats during flights.

The proposed penalty gives Alaska Airlines two options. The airline can either pay the fine or challenge the allegations by requesting a hearing before an administrative law judge through the US Department of Transportation (DOT).

Why did FAA take action against Alaska Airlines?

The FAA said airlines have a legal responsibility to prevent visibly intoxicated passengers from boarding aircraft. Carriers must also report alcohol-related passenger disturbances within five days. Regulators believe these requirements play a critical role in maintaining order and safety in the cabin environment.

Following the investigation, Alaska Airlines said it cooperated fully with the FAA review and introduced changes aimed at strengthening compliance with federal rules. The airline increased employee training and adopted stricter screening procedures for gate agents and flight attendants. These measures seek to identify signs of intoxication before passengers enter the aircraft.

“We participated fully with the FAA’s audit of our policies and practices as it relates to intoxicated guests on board our aircraft,” Alaska Airlines spokesperson Tim Thompson said in a statement reported by Anchorage Daily News.

“Since the FAA shared these concerns with us over a year ago, we made meaningful changes to ensure compliance with the FAA’s expectations,” Thompson added.

The FAA requires airline employees to watch for several indicators of intoxication. Industry guidance often uses the acronym “TRIP,” which stands for tone, reactions, impairment and personality, reported Simple Flying. Staff members receive training to identify slurred speech, delayed reactions, difficulty walking and unusual emotional behavior.

During boarding, gate agents and flight attendants often engage passengers in brief conversations while observing their behavior. Employees also watch for glazed eyes, flushed faces and poor coordination. Strong smells of alcohol, cannabis or substances used to mask odors may also raise concerns.

If airline staff determine that a passenger is clearly intoxicated, they can block the traveler from boarding and alert other personnel, including the captain, reported Simple Flying. In situations involving aggressive or disruptive behavior, airport police or local law enforcement may become involved. Passengers denied boarding for intoxication can lose the value of their ticket and may face additional enforcement action from the FAA.

FAA’s proposed penalty against American Airlines

Earlier this year, the FAA proposed a $255,000 penalty against American Airlines and a $304,000 penalty against Southwest Airlines. The agency alleged that both carriers failed to properly follow drug and alcohol testing requirements after pilots, mechanics and flight attendants recorded positive test results over several years of operations.

Federal rules require workers in safety-sensitive positions who fail drug or alcohol tests to complete a return-to-duty process and undergo a series of unannounced follow-up tests before they can continue performing certain aviation duties. The FAA alleged that the airlines did not consistently follow required testing schedules.

The agency has also examined other operational areas across the industry, including aircraft maintenance practices, baggage-weight calculations and quality-control systems. Regulators argue that strict compliance with safety rules is essential because flight attendants serve as emergency responders during evacuations, cabin incidents and onboard medical emergencies.

The FAA has not issued a final decision in the Alaska Airlines case.