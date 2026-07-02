OpenAI is reportedly discussing a proposal that would see the US government own a 5% stake in the company, as reported by British daily Financial Times. The talks are still in the early, conceptual stage. This could be the AI company’s attempt to strengthen ties with the Trump administration, address growing political scrutiny and ensure that Americans benefit financially from the AI boom.

The idea is to share AI wealth with the public

According to the Financial Times, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes that the public should directly benefit from the economic gains created by artificial intelligence. Instead of limiting the rewards to private investors, he has argued that ordinary Americans should also have a financial stake in the technology.

The proposal reportedly involves leading US AI companies giving a 5% equity stake to a government-run investment vehicle, similar to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which invests state oil revenues and pays dividends to Alaska residents. OpenAI has made similar arguments before. In an April policy paper, the company said a “public wealth fund” could give “every citizen – including those not invested in financial markets – with a stake in AI-driven economic growth.”

Strategy to improve relations with the Trump administration

The proposal also comes as AI companies seek closer ties with the Trump administration, which has taken a more active role in shaping AI policy. A government stake could help align the interests of AI companies and policymakers. By allowing the public to benefit financially from AI’s growth, OpenAI may hope to build broader political support for the industry as it becomes increasingly important to the US economy.

President Donald Trump has previously supported the idea of the government taking ownership stakes in strategic industries. According to reports, he has described government ownership in AI companies as “a beautiful thing” that would make Americans “partners in this revolution.”

Washington is putting more pressure on AI companies

The discussions also come at a time when Washington is increasing oversight of AI developers over national security and cybersecurity concerns. The US government has tightened export controls on advanced AI models and has become increasingly concerned about competition from Chinese AI systems that are becoming more capable at lower costs.

ALSO READ Altman says he waited 10 years to work with Noam Shazeer – Meet the AI legend

Last month, Anthropic temporarily suspended access to its latest AI models after the government directed it to restrict access for certain foreign nationals on national security grounds. The company later restored access after addressing the government’s concerns. The increasing scrutiny has encouraged AI firms to work more closely with policymakers rather than remain at odds with regulators.

The proposal could include other AI companies

OpenAI’s reported plan is not limited to its own business. According to the Financial Times, Altman suggested that other major US AI developers—including Anthropic, Google and Meta—could also contribute a similar 5% stake to the same government investment vehicle. However, it remains unclear whether any of those companies would support such a proposal.

OpenAI and Anthropic have both previously suggested that a public or sovereign wealth fund could eventually play a role in distributing the economic benefits of AI to citizens, but there is no indication that such a system will be adopted anytime soon.

OpenAI’s proposal comes as investors expect the biggest AI companies to eventually list on US stock markets. OpenAI was valued at about $8OpenAI is reportedly discussing a proposal that would see the US government own a 5% stake in the company, as reported by Financial Times. The talks are still in the early, conceptual stage. This could be the AI company’s attempt to strengthen ties with the Trump administration, address growing political scrutiny and ensure that Americans benefit financially from the AI boom.

The idea is to share AI wealth with the public

According to the Financial Times, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes that the public should directly benefit from the economic gains created by artificial intelligence. Instead of limiting the rewards to private investors, he has argued that ordinary Americans should also have a financial stake in the technology.

The proposal reportedly involves leading US AI companies giving a 5% equity stake to a government-run investment vehicle, similar to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which invests state oil revenues and pays dividends to Alaska residents. OpenAI has made similar arguments before. In an April policy paper, the company said a “public wealth fund” could give “every citizen – including those not invested in financial markets – with a stake in AI-driven economic growth.”

Strategy to improve relations with the Trump administration

The proposal also comes as AI companies seek closer ties with the Trump administration, which has taken a more active role in shaping AI policy. A government stake could help align the interests of AI companies and policymakers. By allowing the public to benefit financially from AI’s growth, OpenAI may hope to build broader political support for the industry as it becomes increasingly important to the US economy.

President Donald Trump has previously supported the idea of the government taking ownership stakes in strategic industries. According to reports, he has described government ownership in AI companies as “a beautiful thing” that would make Americans “partners in this revolution.”

Washington is putting more pressure on AI companies

The discussions also come at a time when Washington is increasing oversight of AI developers over national security and cybersecurity concerns. The US government has tightened export controls on advanced AI models and has become increasingly concerned about competition from Chinese AI systems that are becoming more capable at lower costs.

Last month, Anthropic temporarily suspended access to its latest AI models after the government directed it to restrict access for certain foreign nationals on national security grounds. The company later restored access after addressing the government’s concerns. The increasing scrutiny has encouraged AI firms to work more closely with policymakers rather than remain at odds with regulators.

The proposal could include other AI companies

OpenAI’s reported plan is not limited to its own business. According to the Financial Times, Altman suggested that other major US AI developers—including Anthropic, Google and Meta—could also contribute a similar 5% stake to the same government investment vehicle. However, it remains unclear whether any of those companies would support such a proposal.

OpenAI and Anthropic have both previously suggested that a public or sovereign wealth fund could eventually play a role in distributing the economic benefits of AI to citizens, but there is no indication that such a system will be adopted anytime soon.

OpenAI’s proposal comes as investors expect the biggest AI companies to eventually list on US stock markets. OpenAI was valued at about $852 billion after its latest funding round, meaning a 5% stake would be worth roughly $42.6 billion.52 billion after its latest funding round, meaning a 5% stake would be worth roughly $42.6 billion.