In a shockingly rare move, First Lady Melania Trump not only denied ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein but also rebuffed speculations that she was a victim of the American financier who once shared an amicable history with her husband, US President Donald Trump. The former model, who has long claimed to have only briefly “crossed paths” with the deceased pedophile in 2000, has an elusive track record of keeping things silent and private.

And so, saying that her Thursday (US time) announcement was surprising is a massive understatement. “I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims,” she unexpectedly told reporters at the White House. “I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant.”

While it remains unclear what exactly prompted the sudden public and bold move, Melania explicitly articulated that claims linking her and the disgraced financier “need to end today.” Without taking any questions from reporters, she also denied knowing Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and jailed associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Predictably, her unprecedented choice to openly address the controversial issue, while calling for congressional hearings for survivors of Epstein’s sex trafficking, instantly raised big questions around the potential motivations that could have spurred her to action.

Did Donald Trump know about Melania’s statement beforehand?

The Republican politician told the US news outlet MS Now that he wasn’t aware of his wife’s statement before it was delivered. On the other side, a spokesperson for the first lady claimed that the MAGA leader knew that Melania was planning to issue a public statement, according to The New York Times. They later asserted that it was unclear if he knew what her statement would be about.

Trump, on the other hand, has previously admitted to knowing Epstein for a time. However, he has also maintained that whatever sense of friendship they had ended in the early 2000s. Moreover, the president has even claimed that he expelled the financier from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, for being a “creep.”

Although the Republican leader’s name has popped up in the so-called Epstein Files on numerous occasions, there has been no indication of wrongdoing on his part.

Experts speculate on why Melania Trump spoke out about Epstein

Weighing in on the options at hand and given the recent past, some experts wondered if Melania’s decision to break her silence may have been triggered by the desire to get ahead of a potential defamatory story.

American lawyer and author of the book “Could President Trump Constitutionally Serve a Third Term?: My Nonpartisan Legal Analysis,” Alan Dershowitz, fuelled such speculations in his op-ed piece published for The Daily Mail on April 9.

“Mrs Trump is famously media shy. It seems to me that she would never publicly address a rumoured association with Epstein unless she did it to preempt an erroneous story accusing her of such a relationship,” he wrote therein.

Notably, Dershowitz was also a key member of Epstein’s defence team in the early 2000’s. In his Daily Mail article, he also claimed, “For my part, as I have written before, during my work representing Jeffrey Epstein, I never came across any evidence implicating Donald Trump in any of his crimes. For the record, I will add that I never encountered any information tarnishing Melania Trump either.”

He presumed that Melania “decided to get out ahead of a potential story, by categorically denying any link to Epstein.” If that is, in fact, the case, it wouldn’t be the first time the first lady has taken a stance against what her lawyers have previously described as “malicious and defamatory falsehoods.”

Melania’s lawyers had earlier threatened lawsuits against the likes of the news site The Daily Beast for a story they published last year. She and her legal team took down the media outlet and longtime Democratic strategist James Carville in 2025, while also coming after Hunter Biden, for dragging her name into the Epstein controversy without any sound evidence to back their claims.

Appearing on the show ‘Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan’ last year, Biden alleged: “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump.” His claims echoed those made by author Michael Wolff in his book “Fire and Fury” that she was first introduced to Trump through a modelling agent linked to Epstein.

Ultimately, HarperCollins UK said it would retract extracts from the book that included those “unverified” mentions about Melania Trump. The DailyBeast was also compelled to retract an article and apologise for their coverage of the author’s remarks about her and the financier’s alleged connection.

Carville, too, was left with no choice but to apologise for suggesting that Melania was a “key figure” in the past friendship between Trump and Epstein.

On Thursday, Melania reiterated, “My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success, and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation.”

Akin to Dershowitz’s assumptions, Fox News Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich said, “We’ve been trying to understand why she made it today, if there was something that she is reacting to that may already be in the news that has upset her, or if there is a story that’s about to come out, and she wanted to get ahead of.”

“We’re trying to figure out why she made the statement today. I’ve called every contact in my phone, including the President and not gotten any answers,” she added.

Author Gabe Fleshier also agreed with the possibility that Melania may have made the conscious decision to speak out and set the tone before a potential story tarnished her reputation again.

“I’m so confused by this. Who at the White House thought it was a good idea to resurrect the Epstein story right now? Or did FLOTUS just want to say this, and no one could overrule her?” he said. “Was anybody talking about Epstein and Melania in the last few days before this? Is this an attempt to prebut a story that’s about to come out?”

On the flip side, some others considered that Melania’s presser may have been a ploy to steal the focus away from the US and Israel’s war on Iran. The speculative chatter was particularly fuelled by the surging backlash against her husband for expanding the war in West Asia and issuing stern and apocalyptic warnings about targeting Iranian civilian infrastructure and the country’s entire civilisation.

“This was so random. To my knowledge, there was no notable discourse recently about Melania’s ties to Epstein. All eyes have been on the Iran War. What prompted this? Is something about to drop? Seems to me the First Lady just injected Epstein back into the news cycle unprompted,” journalist and political analyst Ahmed Baba wrote on X.