US banks are facing a wave of technical problems — with thousands of customers reporting difficulty in accessing their accounts and completing transactions on Monday. JPMorgan Chase said the issues had been caused by a “software bug” and denied the possibility of a cyber-related attack.

According to outage reports submitted on Downdetector, clients faced difficulty in accessing their online accounts, viewing balances, and performing transactions. Reports indicate nearly 20,000 complaints had been submitted to the platform by 12:20 am (IST) on November 18. Multiple reports citing Bank of America and US Bank customers also flagged similar issues.

The incident is the latest in a series of unrelated glitches that have plagued the country over the past few days — including a nationwide air traffic network failure that grounded all US flights on Friday. The rare ground stop came mere hours after Microsoft faced a global outage that brought down Outlook, Teams, and Copilot for more than 24 hours. Officials had clarified in both cases that the crisis was not linked to cyber or AI agents.

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What went wrong?

JP Morgan Chase explained on Monday evening that it had experienced problems while processing transactions due to a software bug. An US Bank spokesperson told Reuters that its systems had not been directly impacted — “but clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays”. User reports suggest Bank of America and Wells Fargo had also faced problems on Monday.

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“It is taking longer than usual to service some customers… This is not a systemic issue: other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us,” Reuters quoted a spokesperson for the bank as saying.

It remains unclear whether the problems reported at different banks were connected or what exactly caused the issues. According to a report by the New York Times, the nation’s largest bank had resumed normal operations by Monday evening.

Wave of outages sweep through the US

The US has faced three major technology incidents over the past week — highlighting the fragile nature of many everyday systems.

It began with a global outage at Microsoft that disrupted communications and work at schools, government agencies and offices around the world. The outage affected millions of users in more than 70 countries and hit some of Microsoft’s most popular products. The company said in a statement on Friday that there was “no indication this is the result of malicious or cyber activity”. Microsoft called the problem a “Technical issue, not related to cyber or AI” agents.

And as the internet reeled from the Microsoft shutdown, the United States announced an abrupt grounding of all flights for safety reasons. The nationwide halt lasted for more than four hours before departures gradually resumed, though airlines have continued to deal with residual delays and thousands of cancellations through the weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration has cited a “technical problem” — explaining in an official statement that its legacy equipment became unstable “when data began flooding the FAAFTI network at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds”. This had disrupted the system and created instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds.