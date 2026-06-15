Hundreds of Stanford University graduates walked out of their commencement ceremony on Sunday while Google CEO Sundar Pichai was delivering the keynote address, turning a celebratory event into a protest over Google’s ties with the Israeli government.

Students wearing keffiyehs over their graduation gowns and carrying Palestinian flags left their seats inside Stanford Stadium as Pichai began speaking. The protest had been planned in advance by Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and the No Tech for Apartheid campaign.

The groups said their protest was not aimed at Pichai personally. Instead, they wanted to draw attention to Google’s involvement in Project Nimbus, a controversial contract with the Israeli government.

Stanford grads walk out as Google CEO Sundar Pichai takes the stage as commencement speaker. No mention of AI, unlike other uni speakers getting booed down this year. Story for @sfgate shortly pic.twitter.com/qvS2rJ91Ip — Matt Brown (@maattttbrown) June 14, 2026

Why Stanford students protested against Pichai

The protest comes amid Project Nimbus, a deal worth about $1.2 billion between the Israeli government, Google and Amazon. The seven-year contract, announced in April 2021, provides cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to Israeli government agencies, including defence and security departments.

Critics of the deal argue that the technology could be used in ways that harm Palestinians. Supporters of the project say it provides standard government cloud services.

As Pichai started his speech, graduates walked out of the stadium. Palestinian flags could be seen waving as students left, while many others stayed in their seats and watched. Videos shared on social media showed more than 100 graduates leaving their seats at Stanford Stadium while chanting, “Free, free Palestine.”

Vinod Khosla launches fierce attack on protesters

The walkout drew reactions from across Silicon Valley, including venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, co-founder of Sun Microsystems and a Stanford MBA graduate. Khosla strongly criticised the students in a post on X that soon went viral.

“The stupidity of these @Stanford students to take the greatest opportunity for equality in humanity ever and to really free humanity and go walk out on @google and @sundarpichai, that’s pioneered that. Biased, idiotic, short-sighted and very selfish. Selfish because they ignored the bottom 3 billion people on this planet that could benefit from AI, and they are worried about their misinformed selfish self-interest,” Khosla wrote.

The stupidity of these @Stanford students to take the greatest opportunity for equality in humanity ever and to really free humanity and go walk out on @google and @sundarpichai that's pioneered that. Biased, idiotic, short-sighted and very selfish. Selfish because they ignored… https://t.co/z7Ql8bLqOh — Vinod Khosla (@vkhosla) June 14, 2026

Khosla argued that artificial intelligence has the potential to improve the lives of billions of people and suggested the students were overlooking those benefits.

A controversy that has followed Google for years

The debate over Project Nimbus has been a source of tension within Google for several years.

In 2024, the company fired dozens of employees after protests and sit-ins at its offices in California and New York. Those demonstrations were also focused on Project Nimbus and Google’s ties to Israel.

The Stanford walkout is the latest chapter in that ongoing dispute. It also comes during a graduation season that has been difficult for several technology leaders. At universities across the United States, some commencement speakers have faced criticism and boos from students worried about AI’s impact on jobs and society.

Pichai, who earned a master’s degree in materials science and engineering from Stanford in 1995, was selected earlier this year as the keynote speaker for the university’s 135th commencement ceremony, held on June 14.

Pichai talks about optimism, not AI

Despite leading one of the world’s biggest artificial intelligence companies, Pichai did not talk about AI during his commencement speech. Instead, he focused on personal advice for graduates and shared three decision-making principles: “choose optimism,” “gravitate toward hard things,” and “when all else is equal, do what excites you.”

He even joked about avoiding the subject. “People thought it would be really difficult for me, it is, after all, the last two letters of my last name,” he said.

The speech was later published on Google’s blog and was seen as an effort to avoid adding fuel to an already tense atmosphere.

The decision stood in contrast to Pichai’s public appearances over the past year, during which he has frequently discussed Google’s AI plans, including personalised AI assistants and the Gemini-powered Mariner agent.