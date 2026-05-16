A major strike shut down the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) on Saturday after talks between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and five labour unions failed to produce a new contract agreement. Over 3,500 railroad workers walked off the job at 12.01 am, stopping train service across one of the busiest commuter rail systems in the United States, reported New York Post.

The strike affects nearly 300,000 daily riders who depend on the railroad to travel between Long Island and New York City. Engineers, signal workers, and train crews joined the work stoppage after months of negotiations over wages and contract terms.

The labour dispute focuses on pay raises for 2026. Union leaders said workers have gone three years without raises that match inflation. MTA officials said they already offered fair wage increases and accused union leaders of planning the strike long before the deadline.

Teamsters general president Sean M O’Brien blamed the railroad for the shutdown. “The LIRR owns this strike,” O’Brien said in a statement on Saturday. “Union workers have sacrificed so much for the railroad for years while consistently bargaining in good faith for a fair contract,” he said, as per New York Post report. He said workers asked for fair wages, benefits, and respect after years of service.

Due to the strike, the MTA suspended all LIRR service until further notice. The railroad posted a public warning on X and urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel. Officials also advised many employees to work from home if possible. “LIRR service is suspended until further notice because of a strike,” the railroad wrote. “Avoid nonessential travel and work from home if possible,” it added.

Why did wage hike negotiations fail?

The unions and the MTA agreed on several wage increases during earlier contract talks. Both sides accepted retroactive raises of 3% in 2023, 3% in 2024, and 3.5% in 2025. The final disagreement focused on the unions’ demand for a 5% wage increase in 2026, reported New York Post.

Union officials said that inflation has driven up living costs across New York and Long Island. They said workers cannot continue under contracts that fail to match rising expenses.

“We’re not asking for the moon and stars,” a union source told the New York Post earlier this week. “We’re asking for an agreement that keeps pace with inflation,” the source added.

MTA labour negotiators instead proposed lump-sum payments during the final year of the contract. Union leaders rejected the proposal because the payments would not raise base salaries. They argued workers would enter future contract talks with lower permanent wages.

Gil Lang, chairman of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen’s General Committee, told New York Post that the workers tried to avoid a strike but felt cornered by management. “To every LIRR passenger whose trip is disrupted, know that the MTA left us no choice but to strike,” Lang said. “We don’t want to be on the picket line. But after three years without raises, we cannot make any more compromises to cover for the MTA’s mismanagement,” he added.

MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber criticized the unions after negotiations collapsed on Friday night, reported New York Post. He claimed the authority offered almost everything union leaders requested. “Our last offer literally gave them everything they said they wanted in terms of pay but they rejected even that,” Lieber said.

“Then we offered to conclude a contract just on the three years where we agreed and to go into binding arbitration on the fourth. Still, it was rejected,” he added.

Lieber accused union leaders of using the strike to pressure state officials into approving a larger settlement. “For me, it’s become apparent that these unions always intended to strike,” he said. “Their strategy is to inconvenience Long Islanders and try to force the MTA and the State to do a bad deal,” he added.

Negotiations reportedly continued until late Friday evening as commuters rushed to return home before the shutdown began.

Impact of strike on commuters and economy

The strike has already caused major travel problems across Long Island and New York City. Many workers who depend on the railroad now face long car rides, crowded buses, and delayed public transportation.

Some commuters said remote work is not an option. Jordan Rund, who works in Manhattan’s West Village, told ABC 7 News that driving from Long Island could take more than two hours each way. “At this point, we have no idea what’s going to happen,” Rund said. “For me to drive all day from Long Island to the west side, it would take me like over two hours,” he added.

To reduce disruption, the MTA prepared limited weekday shuttle bus service from five Long Island stations into Queens. Officials said the buses will mainly serve essential workers and people who cannot work from home. The emergency transportation plan could cost between $325,000 and $550,000 per day, reported New York Post.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned residents to expect heavier traffic and crowded transit systems while the strike continues. “City Hall and agencies across the administration are actively coordinating preparedness and contingency efforts,” Mamdani said in a post on X Friday night.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned that the economic impact could spread far beyond railroad passengers. Based on earlier transportation studies and inflation data, his office estimated the strike could cost up to $61 million in lost economic activity every day, reported New York Post.

“A LIRR strike will be felt far beyond the tracks,” DiNapoli said. “It will disrupt thousands of riders and throw the region’s transit service into chaos and gridlock,” he added.

The Long Island Rail Road remains one of the busiest commuter rail systems in North America. A prolonged shutdown could place heavy pressure on highways, subways, buses, and businesses across the New York metropolitan region.