Millions of Americans who depend on Social Security benefits will receive their monthly payments this week as the federal government follows its regular May payment schedule. The first round of payments for May 2026 is set to go out on Wednesday (May 13), according to the payment calendar released by the Social Security Administration.

The payments will go to beneficiaries born between the first and 10th day of any month. Social Security payments usually arrive on Wednesdays and are divided into groups based on a recipient’s birth date.

Who is eligible for payouts?

People born between the 11th and 20th day of the month will receive their payment on the third Wednesday of May. Those born after the 20th will get their payment on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

The Social Security program mainly supports retired Americans, older citizens, disabled people, and survivors of deceased workers. Many households across the United States rely on these monthly payments to cover rent, food, medicine, and other daily expenses.

The SSA follows a fixed payment structure each month. Recipients who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 usually receive their payment on the third day of the month. If the third day falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment arrives earlier on the nearest business day, reported USA Today.

People who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) receive SSI payments on the first day of the month and Social Security payments on the third day of the month.

SSI recipients already received their May payment on Friday, May 1. The SSI program supports elderly people and disabled Americans with limited income and financial resources.

The SSA also released the remaining SSI payment dates for 2026. Beneficiaries will receive June payments on June 1 and July payments on July 1. Since August 1 falls on a weekend, the August payment will arrive early on July 31. September payments are scheduled for September 1, while October payments will arrive on October 1. November payments will be sent early on October 30 because November 1 falls on a weekend. December payments are set for December 1, and January 2027 payments will arrive early on December 31, 2026.

Is Social Security facing financial pressure?

The latest payment cycle comes as concerns grow over the long-term future of the Social Security program. Researchers and policy groups have warned that the system could face a funding shortfall as early as 2032 if lawmakers fail to act, reported USA Today.

Several studies say retirees could face benefit cuts of nearly 28% if Congress does not approve changes to strengthen the Social Security trust fund.

One recent proposal from a US-based think tank suggested capping annual Social Security benefits at $100,000. Supporters of reform say the move could help protect the retirement program for future generations. Critics say benefit cuts or caps could hurt retirees who spent decades paying into the system, reported USA Today.